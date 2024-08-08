BA activates codeshares beyond Bangkok

SINGAPORE, 9 August 2024: British Airways revives its codeshare agreement with Bangkok Airways (PG) for flights to popular tourist destinations in Thailand and Cambodia.

Codeshare agreements paused during the pandemic are now being revived to connect BA passengers to PG flights to Thailand’s beach resorts such as Samui Island.

Photo credit: BA. Ang Thong National Park, near Samui Island.

British Airways customers can book a single ticket from London via Bangkok to five-holiday hotspots: Samui, Phuket, Chiang Mai (Thailand), Phnom Penh, and Siem Reap (Cambodia). The deal allows passengers to check through their luggage to the final destination.

The airline’s Executive Club Members can collect both Avios and Tier Points when travelling on British Airways codeshare journeys operated by Bangkok Airways.

British Airways customers now have a wider choice of Southeast Asian holiday destinations, thanks to increased flights from London to Bangkok and an expanded codeshare partnership with Bangkok Airways.

The airline confirmed earlier this year that its direct route from London Gatwick to Bangkok will return on 28 October 2024 three times weekly to the Thai capital’s Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK). It has now been confirmed that the services will increase to five weekly between January and March 2025.

Codeshare flights to five destinations in Thailand and Cambodia

Phuket (HKT), Thailand

Samui (USM), Thailand

Chaing Mai (CNX), Thailand

Phnom Penh (PNH), Cambodia

Siem Reap (SAI), Cambodia

British Airways Chief Planning and Strategy Officer Neil Chernoff said: “In October, we will be operating our first direct flight to Thailand in more than four years, so it’s a highly anticipated return to our global network.”

Codeshare tickets are now available to book on the airline’s website for travel from 28 October 2024 onwards.