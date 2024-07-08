Amadeus boosts Concur Travel content

SINGAPORE, 9 July 2024: Amadeus continues strengthening its global position in NDC distribution, providing NDC content to Concur Travel.

The partnership, which goes live today, sees SAP Concur integrate NDC content from the Amadeus Travel Platform. This allows the Concur Travel online booking tool to deploy NDC-sourced content from Amadeus’ full array of 27 activated carriers globally to corporate customers.

Corporations and travel management companies (TMCs) using the Concur Travel online booking tool can shop, book, fulfil, and service NDC content from a growing number of carriers. This provides more choices and opportunities to personalise a trip and creates better experiences for travel managers and employees.

Amadeus, Executive Vice President, Travel Distribution Elena Avila, said: “NDC continues to gain traction in the corporate travel space, offering access to the tailored, end-to-end experiences travellers have come to expect. We are delighted to further accelerate this adoption process through our partnership with SAP Concur. We look forward to our continued collaboration as we work to create leading-edge technology solutions for travel distribution.”