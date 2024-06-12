Vistara boosts summer flights to Europe

SINGAPORE, 13 June 2024: Vistara confirms it will increase flights from six weekly to daily from two cities in India to Paris and Frankfurt effective 17 June.

The daily flights will use Boeing Dreamliner 787-8 aircraft on routes from Delhi and Mumbai to the two European cities, Frankfurt and Paris.

Delhi – Frankfurt

Flight UK025 departs Delhi at 1250 and arrives in Frankfurt at 1820.

Flight UK026 departs Frankfurt at 2020 and arrives in Delhi at 0755 (plus a day).

Vistara competes with Lufthansa and Air India, which both offer daily flights on the route. Lufthansa flies an A340-300 with 279 seats, and Air India a 787-8 with 256 seats. The average fare is USD900.

Delhi – Paris

Flight UK021 departs Delhi at 1405 and arrives in Paris at 2010.

Flight UK022 departs Paris at 2225 and arrives in Delhi at 1005 (plus a day).

Vistara competes with Air France and Air India on the route. Both fly daily services during the summer season. The average roundtrip fare on the route is USD790.

Mumbai – Frankfurt

Flight UK027 departs Mumbai at 1200 and arrives in Frankfurt at 1730.

Flight UK028 departs Frankfurt at 20220 and arrives in Mumbai at 0755 (plus day).

Once Vistara raises weekly flights from six to daily, it will compete head-on with Lufthansa, which offers daily flights. The average fare on the route is USD1,140.

Mumbai – Paris

Flight UK023 departs Mumbai at 1320 and arrives in Paris at 1930.

Flight UK024 departs Paris at 2130 and arrives in Mumbai. (plus a day).

Air France flies the route daily using a Boeing 777-200 with 296 seats, while Vistara increases flights from six to daily using a Boeing 787-9 with 297 seats. The average fare on the route is USD920.