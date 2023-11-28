BANGKOK, 29 November 2023: Gun Srisompong, (second from right) Chief Financial Officer of Centara Hotels & Resorts, proudly accepts the ‘Outstanding Investor Relations Award’ on behalf of Central Plaza Hotel PLC (SET: CENTEL) at the SET Awards 2023, marking the group’s fourth win.

Presented by Manpong Senanarong (left), Senior Executive Vice President, Head of Issuer and listing Division at The Stock Exchange of Thailand, and Santi Wiriyarangsarit (right), Editor-in-Chief of Money & Banking Magazine, this distinguished accolade reaffirms CENTEL’s commitment to exceptional investor relations and Centara’s dedication to the well-being of its employees, guests, and investors as Thailand’s leading hotel operator.

Gun Srisompong, Chief Financial Officer of Centara Hotels & Resorts

ABOUT CENTARA

Centara Hotels & Resorts is Thailand’s leading hotel operator. Its 95 properties span all major Thai destinations plus the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, China, Japan, Oman, Qatar, Cambodia, Turkey and the UAE. Centara’s portfolio comprises six brands – Centara Reserve, Centara Boutique Collection, Centara Grand, Centara, Centra by Centara and COSI Hotels – ranging from luxury island retreats and upscale family resorts to affordable lifestyle concepts supported by innovative technology. The group’s newest Centara Reserve brand was unveiled in 2020 as an experiential luxury collection, inviting guests to discover a new era of story-driven hospitality, starting with Centara Reserve Samui.