AirAsia Cambodia recruits banking channel

PHNOM PENH, 13 October 2023: As AirAsia Cambodia prepares for take-off, the airline has signed a strategic partnership with digital banking institution Oriental Bank Plc to offer payment solutions for flight bookings tailored to the needs of Cambodian travellers.

AirAsia’s guests in Cambodia can book a flight and add-ons through the AirAsia Superapp – soon to be rebranded AirAsia MOVE, making payment through Oriental Bank’s payment gateway service, which covers a wide range of payment options.

Photo Caption: (Second from left) Oriental Bank Managing Director/CEO Datuk Phan Ying Tong and AirAsia Cambodia CEO Vissoth Nam announcing the Strategic Alliance Declaration between AirAsia Cambodia and Oriental Bank in Phnom Penh last week.

By expanding the payment options available to local guests, AirAsia Cambodia and Oriental Bank aim to enhance the payment experience, making it easier, faster, and more secure for AirAsia’s guests to transact throughout their journey. The partnership will benefit millions of Cambodians with greater value payment choices and offer Oriental Bank’s users added convenience to book their flights easily.

AirAsia Cambodia CEO Vissoth Nam said: “As we are set to paint Cambodia’s sky red in the next few months, we are pleased to join forces with Oriental Bank, a pioneer in providing innovative digital banking solutions as one of our first financial service partners.

“As digital transformation reshapes the Cambodian consumer payments landscape, we believe this partnership will provide an exceptional user experience for local travellers while empowering them with choice and opportunity. We remain committed to supporting innovation to revolutionise the way Cambodians travel in the future.”

Recently, AirAsia Cambodia signed a Merchant Service Agreement with Oriental Bank as the main payment processing service provider for the airline in Cambodia.

AirAsia Cambodia is a Cambodian low-cost airline based at Phnom Penh International Airport. It’s a joint venture between the Malaysian AirAsia and Cambodian local enterprise Sivilai Asia. The airline was launched on 9 December 2022 and plans to start operations in December 2023 and possibly as early as November.