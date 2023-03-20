TG reschedules ROP miles expiry

BANGKOK, 21 March 2023: Thai Airways Internation has extended the expiry deadline for Royal Orchid Plus (ROP), the airline’s frequent flyer programme.

The airline announced it would automatically extend ROP miles expiring in 2023.

Extensions differ by the quarter

Miles expiring at the end of Q1 (31 March) to Q3 (30 September) will now be extended for 12 months.

Miles due to expire on 31 March 2023 will be extended to 31 March 2024.

Miles due to expire on 30 June 2023 will be extended to 30 June 2024.

Miles due to expire on 30 September 2023 will be extended to 30 September 2024.

ROP miles expiring at the end of Q4 2023 will be extended for nine months.

Miles due to expire on 31 December 2023 will be extended to 30 September 2024.

In addition, the Platinum and Gold members, whose status will expire in 2023, will be extended for one year to 2024 (subject to personal card expiry date). ROP members can continue with the Cash Plus Miles scheme as another ticket payment option to spend miles and cash while they can also earn ROP miles.

For more information, visit www.thaiairways.com/rop