KUCHING, 23 March 2023: Sarawak Tourism Board launched its campaign to promote upcoming festivals to travel consumers visiting last week’s MATTA Fair.

STB estimated more than 10,000 fairgoers visited the board’s pavilion that fielded travel experiences, tours and hospitality offerings from 13 participating partners who joined the STB pavilion at the MATTA FAIR 2023 hosted for the first time at Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) Kuala Lumpur.

The state’s pavilion showcased various attractions linked to culture, adventure, nature, food and festivals. STB used the MATTA show to promote the Rainforest World Music Festival, which will be held from 23 to 25 June at Sarawak Cultural Village. Sarawak has taken bold steps to create a more sustainable and eco-friendly RWMF that is the model used for all other events and festivals, including the Borneo Jazz Festival.

STB is also promoting the Sarawak Regatta, an annual event showcasing a series of boat races with participation from various government agencies, private sectors, and participants from Indonesia and Brunei. The dragon-boat regatta plays out on a 1.3 km stretch of the Sarawak River in the centre of Kuching town, usually in late October.

Photo credit: STB

Teams from villages around Sarawak make the event a grand affair, making it a great excuse for families living outside Kuching to visit the city. The blue-ribbon event is the coveted ‘Raja Sungai’ (King of the River) title in the ‘bidar’ category. Each longboat carries thirty paddlers, and the competition for this category is always closely contested.

For more information on Sarawak Tourism Board, visit www.sarawaktourism.com.