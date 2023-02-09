SalamAir to fly to Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR, 10 February 2023: SalamAir will introduce flights from Muscat to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, its 36th destination starting 3 July 2023.

Direct flights from Muscat to Kuala Lumpur are scheduled for Monday and Friday. The new service will mark the airline’s expansion in Southeast Asia to tap business and leisure travel to and from Muscat in Oman. It already flies to Bangkok and Phuket in Thailand.

SalamAir CEO, Captain Mohamed Ahmed said: “The flights will boost tourism, economic relations, business opportunities, and student movements between Oman and Malaysia and serve the overall Oman 2040 vision of supporting the inbound tourism sector as one of the main contributors to the national GDP of the Sultanate of Oman.”

Flight time on the Muscat to Kuala Lumpur route will be around seven hours.

Muscat, the capital city of the Sultanate of Oman, is home to stunning beaches, mountains, deserts and cultural and heritage attractions, including ancient mosques, historic forts and museums. The Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque is famed for its 50m dome and phenomenal carpet that can accommodate up to 20,000 people. It is credited with being a magnificent example of modern Islamic architecture.

SalamAir flies to domestic destinations, such as Muscat, Salalah, and Suhar, Duqm, Masirah. International destinations include Dubai, Doha, Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Madinah, Kuwait, Bahrain, Sarajevo, Istanbul, Trabzon, Bursa, Kathmandu, Baku, Bangkok, Phuket, Prague, Shiraz, Tehran, Alexandria, Khartoum, Colombo, Multan, Sialkot, Karachi, Dhaka, Chattogram, Jaipur, Trivandrum, and Lucknow.

About SalamAir

SalamAir commenced its commercial operations in 2017. SalamAir has expanded its fleet to six A320neo, four A321neo, and one Airbus A321 freighter in six years.