KUCHING, 13 February 2023: Being free was what Korean celebrity Yoo Seung Ho needed most during his break. Yearning to disconnect from the public’s eye with no strings attached, he decided to challenge himself by joining the Discovery Channel’s “Off the Grid” series.

He travelled to Kuching, Sarawak, where he could play a ‘stranger’ role in a foreign land, unbeknownst to the locals.

One YouTube viewer commented: I didn’t realise it was the Korean actor Yoo Seung Ho when YouTube recommended me this video… I literally thought he was a Korean vlogger until I saw his smile… That smile…I’m so happy to see my favourite actor come to my hometown.”

You can join Yoo Seung Ho on his immersive healing journey in Kuching, where he makes priceless memories and shares new connections with the locals as he discovers the beauty of the capital city of Sarawak, including downtown Kuching, Bako. National Park, Semenggoh Wildlife Center and more!

Off The Grid Yoo Seung Hoo In Kuching, Sarawak full Preview & Interview part 1

Sarawak Kolo Mee was featured on Discovery Channel Korea’s “Off the Grid” programme during the recent visit of celebrity Yoo Seung Ho to Kuching, the capital of Sarawak state, where he hosted the full episode.

The ‘Off the Grid-Yoo Seung Ho’ will feature two episodes on his journey of self-discovery in Kuching, Sarawak. It will be broadcast on Discovery SEA, Discovery India, Discovery Korea, Discovery Taiwan, and Discovery Japan, so watch out for these episodes in your local listings. The first broadcast of ‘Off the Grid – Yoo Seung Ho’ aired on 29 December 2022 in South Korea.

Off the Grid Yoo Seung Hoo in Kuching part 2 (1 February 2023)

(Your Stories: Sarawak Tourism Board)