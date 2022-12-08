Thai Vietjet flies to Osaka

BANGKOK, 9 December 2022: Thai Vietjet will launch a new international service between Thailand’s second largest city Chiang Mai and Japan’s Osaka, effective 31 January 2023.

The new flight will link Chiang Mai International Airport to Kansai International Airport in Osaka. Until 15 December, the airline is offering a special inaugural fare of THB4,422 one-way inclusive of tax and fees.

The promotional fare is valid for travel from 31 January to 27 October 27 2023 (excluding public holidays). Bookings must be made on www.vietjetair.com.

“We are delighted to further connect Chiang Mai, Thailand, with a very popular city in Japan ‘Osaka’, providing Thai people with a valued choice of direct services to travel to Japan after we have launched a service between Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) and Fukuoka last July”, said Thai Vietjetr chief executive officer Woranate Laprabang.

The airline will fly three times weekly on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday on the Chiang Mai – Osaka route with five hours of flight time.

Osaka is the second largest city after Tokyo, located in the Kansai region of Honshu, Japan.