Vistara confirms Muscat launch

DELHI, 14 November 2022: Vistara, a joint venture of Tata group and Singapore Airlines, announced at the weekend that nonstop flights would resume between Mumbai and Muscat, the capital of Oman, starting 12 December 2022.

The airline will operate daily flights between the two cities using its A320neo aircraft. It will be the only airline to offer the choice of premium economy class on the route, in addition to business and economy class. Bookings for the flights are being progressively opened on all channels, including Vistara’s website, mobile app, and travel agents.

Vistara chief executive officer Vinod Kannan said: “We are excited to expand our presence in the Middle East by adding Muscat as the fourth city in the region. Given the strong bilateral ties and the thriving trade and investment relations between India and Oman, this new route will further aid the growing traffic between the two countries. The capital city of Muscat continues to attract many ex-pats, traders, business travellers, and high-end leisure travellers from India who will now have the choice of flying business class and premium economy.

Introductory all-inclusive, round-trip fares are as follows:

Sector Economy Premium Economy Business Mumbai – Muscat – Mumbai INR 15,999 INR 21,999 INR 49,999 Muscat – Mumbai – Muscat OMR 99 OMR 199 OMR 349

Schedule of flights to/from Muscat, Oman, effective 12 December 2022:

Sector Flight No. Days of Operation Departure Arrival Mumbai – Muscat UK 0233 Daily 20:00 Hrs 21:35 Hrs Muscat – Mumbai UK 0234 Daily 22:55 Hrs 3:10 Hrs (+1) * All timings shown are in local time zones *+1 indicates next-day arrival

Vistara is India’s highest-rated airline on Skytrax and TripAdvisor. The airline has recently been featured amongst World’s Top 20 Airlines while being recognised as the ‘Best Airline in India and Southern Asia’ for the second time in a row, ‘Best Airline Staff Service in India and Southern Asia’ for the fourth consecutive year, ‘Best Cabin Crew in India and Southern Asia’ for the second time in a row and ‘Best Business Class in India and Southern Asia’ at the coveted Skytrax World Airline Awards 2022.