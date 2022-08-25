Star Alliance’s Rio lounge Rio starts paid entry

SINGAPORE 26 August 2022: Star Alliance has introduced paid entry to its lounge at the Rio De Janeiro (GIG) airport, the third Star Alliance lounge worldwide to offer a paid access service.

The other two lounges offering paid access are located at Ezeiza International Airport (EZE), Buenos Aires and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). There are six Star Alliance branded lounges worldwide; the other three are in Europe – Amsterdam, Paris and Rome. They are not currently offering paid access, but the option is in the pipeline.

Star Alliance vice president, customer experience Christian Draeger said: “We welcome more passengers to our Star Alliance lounge in Rio and will explore expanding paid access to more of our lounges in the future.”

Complimentary access remains a core benefit for Star Alliance Gold customers. Still, the three lounges in the Americas also welcome all other Star Alliance passengers, regardless of membership status or cabin class, for a nominal fee.

Those who already have free access to the lounge can now purchase access vouchers for family members, friends or colleagues travelling together so that their entire party can relax before a flight.

Entry vouchers are priced from USD55 for a three-hour visit to the lounge. Passengers will also gain a discount if they are a member of a Star Alliance airline’s frequent flyer programme.

Passengers can pre-book and purchase lounge access vouchers on Star Alliance’s website. Subject to availability at the time of booking, they would receive a confirmation email with a QR code valid for the day and time selected. At the airport, they can scan the QR code at the lounge entrance and walk in.

