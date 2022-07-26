SINGAPORE, 27 July 2022: Buahan, a Banyan Tree Escape and Angsana Saranam Wellbeing Resort feature in the World’s Greatest Places in 2022 presented by TIME.

This year’s annual Time list of the World’s Greatest Places highlights 50 extraordinary travel destinations worldwide. To compile this list, TIME solicited nominations of places – including countries, regions, cities and towns – from its international network of correspondents and contributors, with an eye toward those offering new and exciting experiences.

Angsana Saranam opening end-2022. Infinity pool of Buahan a Banyan Tree Escape.

In Bali, Indonesia, Buahan, A Banyan Tree Escape was mentioned for its pioneering “no walls, no doors” concept in its bales (villas) and throughout the secluded property. Situated in a quiet enclave north of Ubud, Buahan is surrounded by rice paddies and jungle, next to the Ayung River and waterfall, and offers a sweeping view of Bali’s seven majestic peaks. Each of the resort’s 16 specious bales is designed to blend indoor and outdoor areas, where only a thin veil separates guests from nature.

Meanwhile, the upcoming Angsana Saranam Wellness Resort, launching at the end of 2022, was also cited, indicating the continued interest in wellbeing offerings for leisure travellers. Nestled in the mountains of Bedugul in the central highlands of Bali, the resort will feature private villas with outdoor pools and spa and wellbeing amenities.

“Banyan Tree Group had just launched the brand extension, Banyan Tree Escape, this year, with the intent for our guests to commune with themselves, others and nature at their own pace. And while we have yet to unveil our new wellbeing- focused Angsana resort in Bali, this double recognition serves as a testament to our purpose of offering exceptional, design-led experiences rooted in sustainability and wellbeing through our multi-brand ecosystem,” explained Banyan Tree Group senior vice president, brand and commercial Ho Ren Yung.“

(Your Stories: Banyan Tree)