BANGKOK, 7 June 2022: Thai Airways International and Warner Bros. Discovery are partnering to deliver projects that will promote the filming industry in Thailand.

THAI director of sales Korakot Chatasingha and Warner Bros Discovery Inc executive producer E Bennett Walsh concluded an agreement that gives THAI the priority as the first-choice carrier for its international travel to Thailand linked to film productions.

Korakot noted that many foreign film production companies select Thailand as their destination to make movies, documentaries, TV programmes, commercials, and music videos.

“THAI, as the national flag carrier, is pleased to facilitate all air travel arrangements. We can offer direct flights from many destinations worldwide and cargo services that can accommodate various items that require special attention, such as video cameras, lenses, lighting and other filmmaking equipment.

“This and future cooperation with WBD will mark an important milestone in promoting Thailand as one of the top destinations for international film productions.”

THAI and THAI Smile gained their first assignment to fly the film crew members and transport equipment from Europe to destinations in Thailand to shoot ‘The Meg 2: the Trench’ at various locations across the country.

(Your Stories: Thai Airways International)