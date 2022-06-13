Batik Air expands Bali services

DENPASAR Bali, 13 June 2022: Batik Air Malaysia confirms it will resume flights on the Bali-Melbourne route starting on 17 June.

The flights originate in Kuala Lumpur and make a stop in Bali. As reported first by the Bali Sun, the decision to resume the flights was welcomed by local tour and hospitality providers on the famous holiday island.

Batik Air, a low-cost airline, will fly the Bali to Melbourne route four times weekly. Flights from Melbourne to Bali will depart at 0640 and land in Bali at 1105 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. The flight will take five hours and 30 minutes.

Flights from Bali to Melbourne will leave Denpasar at 2300 every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, landing at Melbourne 0540.

The Batik Air media statement quoted the airline’s CEO Mushafiz Bin Mustafa Bakri saying: “Our flights to Melbourne have received positive responses since Batik Air started launching ticket sales. Furthermore, Batik Air will continue to explore and strengthen connections to Australia”.

Effective 2 June, Batik Air reinstated direct flights from Kuala Lumpur to Bali. The airline already resumed its twice-daily services to Jakarta on 27 March 2022.

Flight OD306 departs Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) at 0910 and arrives at Ngurah Rai International Airport, Denpasar at 1215. The all-inclusive one-way economy class fare from Kuala Lumpur to Denpasar, Bali starts from MYR489.

Batik Air flies the route on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday until 25 June 2022, when it will increase flights to twice daily.

Apart from Denpasar, Bali, and Jakarta, the airline will reinstate scheduled international services to Kathmandu, Dhaka, Lahore, Trichy, Bangkok, and Singapore.

Batik Air Malaysia was formerly known as Malindo Air and is described as a Malaysian hybrid-full service carrier and associate carrier of Indonesian Lion Air Group, with headquarters in Petaling Jaya, Selangor, Malaysia.

On 28 April 2022, Malindo Air was rebranded as Batik Air Malaysia in line with the Lion Group’s goal to establish a common identity for its full-service airline brand in Asia. It officially started flights using a Boeing 737 MAX on 2 June 2022, serving the Kuala Lumpur – Kota Kinabalu route. It has a fleet of A320s, Boeing 737 MAX and an A330-300.

(Source: Batik Air and Wikipedia)