PATA launches tutorials on bouncing back

BANGKOK, 24 May 2022: Following the initial release of the Tourism Destination Resilience (TDR) Programme last December, the Pacific Asia Travel Association launched the Tourism Destination Resilience courses on Tuesday.

The courses are in five languages; English, Vietnamese, Bahasa Indonesia, Khmer, Mandarin and Chinese, with Thai to be released in the coming weeks.

The TDR Programme, which is implemented by PATA with the support of the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), consists of tools and resources available on PATA’s Crisis Resource Centre website to help build a more resilient tourism industry.

It assists tourism destinations and businesses in their Covid-19 recovery and helps them prepare for future crises and challenges.

“PATA’s Tourism Destination Resilience Programme was developed to support destinations in establishing a strong foundation for sustainability, minimising the risk of crises and identifying capacity-building opportunities. It serves as a holistic education for destination management critical for all government tourism bureaus at the national, provincial and local level.,” said PATA CEO Liz Ortiguera. “TDR allows our industry to develop resilience and mitigate future challenges. With resilience, we move ever closer to sustainable development”.

The negative impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic on destinations, businesses, communities and environments have been unprecedented, and no destination manager or tourism business was prepared for a crisis of this scale. For this reason, preparing for challenges, changes, crises, and emergencies should be an essential element in tourism planning and management.

Over the last year, PATA’s independent experts have been carefully researching, designing, and developing the TDR programme. It will provide tourism professionals with the most relevant and updated information, strategies, tools, materials, and resources on building a destination’s resilience.

The TDR Programme includes the TDR Course, which consists of 10 modules covering all the necessary steps towards building resilience. Subjects covered include risk assessment, destination risk management, emergency and post-crisis planning, training and capacity building, developing resilient infrastructure, local and regional market supply and demand, tourism offers diversification, and sustainability as a competitive advantage.

Participants who take the open-sourced online course will receive a certificate after completing each module and also for completing the entire course if they achieve the minimum required score in the final quiz.

To register for the TDR Course, visit https://crc.pata.org/courses-tdr/. For more information, please visit https://crc.pata.org/tourism-destination-resilience/ or email crc@pata.org.