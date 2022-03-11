SINGAPORE, 11 March 2022: Discovery Princess delivered 28 January at the Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy, stopped by Singapore for supplies before sailing across the Pacific Ocean to the Port of Los Angeles, where she will embark on her maiden voyage 27 March.

Discovery Princess will join eight other ships that have resumed service for Princess Cruises.

In conjunction with International Women’s Day, Princess Cruises also recently celebrated and honoured the Discovery Princess Madrina – Hotel General Manager Terri Cybuliak – currently serving onboard Sky Princess, leading a team of 1,200 crew members within the hotel department.

Her main role is to ensure exceptional guest experience from entertainment to food and beverage, housekeeping and guest services.









Terri first joined Princess in 1998 as a junior assistant purser on the original Crown Princess. As hotel general manager, she helped launch Majestic Princess in China and was heavily engaged in the planning of that ship. With Sky Princess, she became the first female hotel general manager at Princess to launch a new build from a shipyard.

“Terri embodies the Princess Cruises spirit and culture of being a team player, forging strong relationships, learning from her colleagues and mentoring her team to perform at their highest level,” said Princess Cruises president John Padgett. “With gratitude, we proudly honour Terri as the Madrina of our new Discovery Princess, recognizing all of her incredible contributions over her 24-year career with Princess.”

“I am honoured to be the Madrina of Discovery Princess. This is a culmination of not only my achievements but also those who have supported me and influenced the leader I’ve become,” said Discovery Princess Madrina, Terri Cybuliak. “Princess has afforded me the opportunity to travel the world, and I am forever grateful for these experiences.”

Discovery Princess is the sixth and final Royal-Class ship

The 3,660-guest Discovery Princess is the sixth and final Royal-Class newbuild and shares all of the spectacular style and luxury of her sister ships – Enchanted Princess, Sky Princess, Majestic Princess, Regal Princess and Royal Princess.

With an array of innovative new experiences, guests will enjoy 270-degree sweeping views from the largest balconies at sea in the Sky Suites, unwind in ultimate comfort at The Sanctuary and indulge the senses with world-class dining options. Plus, Princess live entertainment presents mesmerizing Broadway-style production shows that can only be seen in the state-of-the-art Princess Theater, including the newest show, Spotlight Bar. Discovery Princess uses the latest technologies to reduce fuel consumption, treat wastewater, and support our environmental compliance efforts.

In addition, Discovery Princess is the newest ship to join the fleet offering Princess MedallionClass Vacations which begins with the Medallion™ wearable, a quarter-sized device that enables everything from expedited contactless boarding to locating loved ones anywhere on the ship, as well as enhanced service like having whatever guests need, delivered directly to them, wherever they are on the ship. In addition, guests can share their favourite cruise moments using MedallionNet, the best Wi-Fi at sea, as well as stay connected with friends and family back home, work remotely anywhere on the ship, quickly post content and stream favourite movies and shows.

Discovery Princess is now making make her way to the Port of Los Angeles to sail on a series of Mexican Riviera and California Coast voyages from 27 March to 24 April 2022. She will then head up the Pacific coast to begin a season of seven-day Alaska cruises from Seattle, making her the newest ship sailing in the Alaska region.

More information about Discovery Princess can be found at https://www.princess.com/ships-and-experience/ships/xp-discovery-princess/