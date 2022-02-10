Cunard names new ship Queen Anne

SINGAPORE, 10 February 2022: Cunard has named its latest ship Queen Anne due to join its fleet in 2024.

Queen Anne will be Cunard’s 249th ship and joins three other ships named after British royalty – Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth. It will mark the first time since 1999 that Cunard will have four ships at sea.

Queen Anne is the first new Cunard ship in 12 years. It will be built by Carnival Corporation’s long-time Italian shipbuilding partner Fincantieri S.p.A.

Queen Anne’s maiden season programme will go on sale in May, with the ship’s first sailings set for early 2024.

Cunard is a part of Carnival Corporation & plc, which also operates Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Seabourn, AIDA Cruises, Costa Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia) and P&O Cruises (UK).