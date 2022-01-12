Sydney hotel data peaks

LONDON, 12 January 2022: Based on performance data for the summer holiday season in Australia, Sydney’s hotels report their highest room rates of the pandemic era, according to preliminary December 2021 data from STR.

The latest data for Sydney hotels showed:

Occupancy: 45.0%;

Average daily rate (ADR): AUD236.64;

Revenue per available room (RevPAR): AUD106.38.

The market’s absolute ADR level was its highest for any month since December 2019, while occupancy and RevPAR were the highest since May and April 2021, respectively.

On 31 December, Sydney’s ADR (AUD533.81) was the highest in the market since 31 December 2019 (AUD651.85), while RevPAR (AUD287.57) was the highest since 1 January 2020 (AUD327.62). Additionally, daily occupancy for the month peaked at 65.3% on 11 December.

Looking ahead, STR’s latest Forward STAR data shows Sydney’s highest occupancy on the books on 15 January (32%), demonstrating the continued uncertainty and subsequent hesitation of guests to book too far in advance.

