LANGKAWI, 6 January 2022: Home to three geoforest parks and some of the oldest rock formations in Southeast Asia – from Machincang Cambrian Geoforest Park, Kilim Karst Geoforest Park and Dayang Bunting Marble Geoforest Park – Langkawi is a dream destination for those who love to lose themselves in nature.

Whether you are looking forward to enjoying a stroll in the sunshine at Pantai Cenang (Cenang Beach), escaping to Telaga Tujuh Waterfall or appreciating the beautiful sightseeing of mangrove nature, there is plenty to get excited about!

Dangli Island is one of the best snorkelling spots in Langkawi.

Did you know Langkawi is an archipelago of 99 islands in the Andaman Sea and is the first recognized UNESCO Global Geopark in Southeast Asia since 2007? The island’s karst landscape was shaped by the erosion and formation of rocks since 550 million years ago.

Meanwhile, the island’s high biodiversity consists of limestone forests, sandstone forests, granite forests and mangroves. Machincang Cambrian Geoforest Park, which has the oldest rock formation in Southeast Asia, is the only geoforest made from sandstone in the world!

The formation of Machincang peak geosite, for example, is derived from the uplifting of the ocean floors, forming sandstone deposition followed by prolonged weathering and erosion processes by rainwater.

Thanks to the SkyCab by Panorama Langkawi, 360 degrees of Langkawi’s breathtaking viewpoint at the peak of the Machinchang Range is now accessible via this world’s steepest cable car.

There are myriads of places to explore in Langkawi, but here are some recommended destinations and activities for a perfect getaway on the island.

Pulau Tuba (Tuba Island)

A herd of buffaloes roaming freely on the paddy field at Pulau Tuba.

Leave the skyscrapers and crowded cities behind and head out to this lesser-known inhabited island, located about 5 kilometres off the south coast of Langkawi’s main island.

The best way to explore this idyllic fishing village is by renting a bike or a van, and it is accessible by boat from Pekan Rabu Jetty. For a leisurely and laid-back experience, you can enjoy paddy field scenery with buffaloes roaming the roads or discover colourful village houses at Desa Keda Teluk Berembang.

Alternatively, you may opt for hiking at Bukit Licin, exploring Gua Wang Buluh and Gua Kelawar, trekking Bukit Kecik for its geological wonders or enjoying prawn noodles at Tanjung Pandan.

The formation of striped stones found in Bukit Kecik was due to high-pressure phenomena about thousand years ago.

Dayang Bunting Island Jet Ski Safari

Cruising around Dayang Bunting Island by jet ski.

For a fantastic experience, try Dayang Bunting Island Jet Ski Safari conducted by Mega Watersports based in Pantai Cenang. Embark on four hours adventure zipping on the Andaman Sea, complete with a professional guide and enjoy several stops at eight islands, including Dayang Bunting, Beras Basah, Singa Besar, Rebak Besar as well as The Fjords of Langkawi.

Feel the rush of adrenaline as you accelerate and increase the speed once you turn on the jet ski ignition switch. A good rule of thumb to avoid capsizing is to keep the load balanced and centred. Believe me, you will not fall off even though you are a beginner!

The longest free span and curved bridge in the world in Langkawi.

The Langkawi Cable Car

Hopping on Langkawi’s cable car will bring you an elevated experience at 708 metres above sea level. Located on the west coast of the island, this SkyCab journey by Panorama Langkawi covers a total distance of 2.2 kilometres linking the Base Station at the foot of Machinchang Range to the top station at the summit.

Besides that, visitors can go on a spine-chilling walk on the 125-metre Sky Bridge, the longest free span and curved bridge in the world.

Other activities in Panorama Langkawi include visiting SkyRex, Oriental Village, 6D Cinemotion and 3D Art Langkawi.

Dining at Kerisik Restaurant, Laman Padi.

Kuah Town Tour & Laman Padi

Spend a day in Kuah Town, a former fishing village in Langkawi, now becoming a favourite tourist destination for shopping under the duty-free island. Some of the must-buy items among the local tourists include chocolates, kitchenware, and perfumes. There are also other tourist attractions such as iconic Dataran Lang, National Art Gallery Langkawi and Maha Tower.

Experience dining in a little wooden hut overlooking paddy fields at Kerisik Restaurant, Laman Padi, near Pantai Cenang, with several choices of Malay traditional cuisines, including Nasi Set Tuba, Nasi Set Padang Lalang, Nasi Set Sunda and Nasi Set Kedawang. The view is certainly stunning at night. Another nearby attraction is Underwater World Langkawi.

Kubang Badak BioGeoTrail

This island’s newest eco-tourism destination has bagged the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Gold Awards 2021 under Heritage Category. Kubang Badak BioGeoTrail consists of 12 sites to explore by boat, starting at Kubang Badak Jetty.

Located on the northwest coast of the island, Kubang Badak BioGeo Trail is generously endowed with high geological diversity, pristine mangrove forests and a history of an early settlement of the Thai community with the discovery of 100-year-old igloo-like charcoal kiln remnants used for fuel production dating back to the 18th century.

In short, visitors can admire three different types of rock formations with sandstone Machincang Range in the west, granite rocks of Bukit Sawar in the south, and landscape of karst hills of steep slopes as well as rough peaks of limestone in the east.

Gua Pinang is a remnant of an ancient sea cave formed by waves when the sea level was about 15 metres higher than the current level, about 6,000 years ago.

For more information visit: www.naturallylangkawi.my

(Your Stories: Langkawi Development Authority)