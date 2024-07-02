Lufthansa Group slaps green surcharge on fares

SINGAPORE, 3 July 2024: Lufthansa Group has introduced an environmental cost surcharge on all departures from Europe, ranging from EUR1 to EUR72, depending on the route and destination.

The surcharge applies to all tickets issued after 26 June 2024 for travel departing from 1 January 2025 from Europe, including non-EU nations, the UK, Norway and Switzerland.

The Lufthansa Group is introducing the Environmental Cost Surcharge to cover part of the steadily rising additional costs due to regulatory environmental requirements.

These include the statutory blending quota of initially 2% for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) for departures from European Union (EU) countries from 1 January 2025, adjustments to the EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) as well as other regulatory environmental costs such as the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA).

The Environmental Cost Surcharge applies to all flights sold and operated by Lufthansa Group airlines departing from 27 EU countries, the UK, Norway, and Switzerland. The surcharge varies depending on the flight route and fare and is between EUR1 and EUR72 euros. The Environmental Cost Surcharge will be levied on all tickets issued from 26 June 2024 and applies to departures from 1 January 2025.

The price details show the exact amount of the Environmental Cost Surcharge on the Lufthansa Group Airlines booking pages.

Checking nonstop roundtrip flights for Lufthhansa on the Munich -Bangkok route in early January 2025, the tax, fees and surcharges amount to around THB20,000 of the quoted roundtrip fare of THB46,000 economy class fare.

(SOURCE: Lufthansa Group)