SINGAPORE, 3 July 2024: Emirates has unveiled the first cities on its network to be served with its newest Boeing 777 cabin interiors.

The airline plans to introduce its refurbished B777s to Geneva, Tokyo Haneda, and Brussels, offering customers more opportunities to experience the airline’s signature Premium Economy on this aircraft and, for the first time, Emirates’ next-generation Business Class seats, set in a new 1-2-1 configuration.

Emirates flights on the refreshed Boeing 777 to Geneva, Tokyo Haneda and Brussels go on sale today and can be booked on emirates.com, the Emirates App or via travel agents.

Emirates Airline Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer Adnan Kazim said: “With the addition of the newly retrofitted Boeing 777s to our fleet, we’re capturing the opportunity to introduce our highly acclaimed products like Premium Economy to more cities already served by this aircraft type in our network, in addition to more seating variety in four classes.”

He added: “Borrowing inspiration from our flagship A380 in every cabin, our Boeing 777 with revamped interiors boast the very best in customer comfort and will feature modern design details and signature cabin finishings, with a new Business Class cabin that provides more privacy for our customers, in addition to other thoughtful touches that underscore our exceptional value proposition. Our investment and intense focus on offering the best possible product across every cabin class also ensures we provide a consistent experience on both the Boeing 777s and A380s.”

The first upgraded Emirates Boeing 777 products will operate on the following services:

· EK 83/84 to and from Geneva from 11 August*

· EK 312/313 to and from Tokyo Haneda from 1 September*

· EK 183/184 to and from Brussels from 11 September*

Starting from 1 July, the first Emirates Boeing 777 will undergo its nose-to-tail cabin interior facelift with the whole process taking approximately two weeks before the aircraft goes back into service.

Plans include refurbishing the First Class cabin and installing 38 new Business Class seats in an updated 1-2-1 seating configuration, 24 of the latest Premium Economy seats, and 256 Economy Class seats.

All Business Class seats on the newly refurbished Boeing 777 focus on personalised privacy and elevated comfort, converting to a comfortable flat bed, with 20.7-inch wide seats pitched up to 44 inches apart. The staggered seating arrangement ensures aisle access for every seat, with direct entry and exit for customers. The seat is accentuated with a touch screen seat controller for in-flight entertainment and seat operation, a personal 23-inch HD screen, one of the biggest in the skies, linked to the airline’s award-winning ice entertainment system, in addition to a personal mini-bar, a large table, and ample stowage for personal devices, charging outlets and much more. The Boeing 777 Business Class cabin will also include a small bar for customers to quickly grab mid-flight snacks and refreshments.

In total, 81 Boeing 777s will be refurbished as part of Emirates’ investment in its retrofit programme, and more destinations to be served with the airline’s latest products will be announced over the course of the next few months. The airline has earmarked 191 aircraft for a full revamp as part of the largest known retrofit programme in the industry, an investment of over US$3 billion to deliver the best products and customer experience in the air.

Emirates currently operates its refurbished A380 aircraft fitted with Premium Economy to New York JFK, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston, London Heathrow, Sydney, Auckland, Christchurch, Melbourne, Singapore, Mumbai, Bangalore, Sao Paulo, Tokyo Narita, Osaka and Dubai.

The airline aims to serve over 36 cities with Premium Economy by February 2025. The A350 will enter its fleet in September of this year, and more refurbished A380s and Boeing 777s will roll into service and fly to more cities in the coming months.

*Aircraft deployments may be advanced if released earlier from refurbishment.

For flight information and to make bookings visit www.emirates.com.