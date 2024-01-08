SriLankan boosts fleet

DELHI, India, 9 January 2024: SriLankan Airlines has added a newly leased Airbus A320 aircraft to the fleet, bumping up its total aircraft count to 22.

Leased for six years, the aircraft arrived from Malaysia, and after customisation and rebranding in Colombo, the inaugural flight to the Maldives took place on 29 December 2023.

The A320 aircraft is now deployed on the airline’s short to medium-haul routes covering the Indian subcontinent, Asia, and the Middle East. It has a cabin configuration of 12 business class seats and 138 economy Class seats. SriLankan Airlines has 12 narrow-bodied aircraft and 10 wide-bodied aircraft in its fleet.

2023 was a challenging year for SriLankan and the whole industry due to shortages of available aircraft and engines and supply chain issues extending maintenance times. This led to a reduction in flights. However, the latest aircraft deployment will boost fleet strength in the coming weeks.

During this month SriLankan adds an A330-200 wet-leased from Air Belgium. Fitted out with 22 business class and 240 economy class seats, it will serve routes from Colombo to Frankfurt, Dhaka and Dubai. A second aircraft from Air Belgium is due to join the fleet by the end of January.

SriLankan Airlines maintains direct operations between Colombo and 36 cities in 21 countries and is a member of the oneworld Alliance.