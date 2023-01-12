Vietject to fly to Melbourne

Ho Chi Minh City, 13 January 2023: Vietjet will launch its first service between Vietnam and Australia, connecting Ho Chi Minh City to Melbourne starting 31 March 2023.

The new route’s announcement ceremony was witnessed by Tim Pallas – Victorian Minister for Trade and Investment, who heads the Victorian delegation on a working visit to Vietnam, and Dinh Viet Phuong, Vietjet managing director in Ho Chi Minh City.

The airline has scheduled three weekly flights but expects to increase to daily flights by December 2024.

An A330 aircraft will be used to launch the service with the full range of ticket classes such as SkyBoss Business, SkyBoss, Deluxe and Eco.

Schedule details

· Flights every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, departing HCMC at 0950 (local time) and landing a Melbourne Airport at 2235 (local time) on the same day.

· Flights every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday depart from Melbourne Airport at 0030 (local time) and arrive in HCMC at 0515 (local time) on the same day.

Victorian Minister for Trade and Investment Tim Pallas welcomed Vietjet’s decision to commence flights connecting Vietnam with Melbourne.

“The arrival of another airline from Southeast Asia is a win for the Victorian economy and local jobs – showing the strength of our tourism and export markets.”

An estimated 123,000 visitors to Australia in 2019 were from Vietnam. Data from Vietnam General Statistics Office reveals that in 2021, bilateral trade between Vietnam and Australia reached a record of USD12.4 billion.