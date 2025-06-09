DENPASAR, Bali, 10 June 2025: The recent Bali Benoa Marina groundbreaking ceremony marked a historic milestone in the development of Indonesia’s first full-service luxury marina designed to support regional and international yacht tourism.

Hosted by PT Marina Development Indonesia (MDI) in partnership with Pelindo, the Bali Benoa Marina groundbreaking ceremony brought together government leaders, private investors, tourism stakeholders, and media to witness the symbolic launch of a world-class maritime destination, marking ‘World Boating Day in Asia’.

The new Bali Benoa will soon become a full-service marine facility with extensive amenities. The construction of this project aims to strengthen Indonesia’s position as a premium maritime tourism destination in the development of the national maritime tourism industry.

Deputy Minister of Tourism of the Republic of Indonesia, Ni Luh Puspa, said the construction of Bali Benoa Marina, initiated by Pelindo, was in line with the Ministry of Tourism’s focus on developing quality and sustainable tourism.

During the groundbreaking ceremony, Deputy Minister Ni Luh Puspa highlighted Indonesia’s vast and promising maritime potential as an archipelagic nation. She emphasised that the development of supporting infrastructure for Bali Benoa Marina must be prioritised to maximise its impact.

“This project will catalyse the development of marinas across Indonesia, from Sabang to Raja Ampat, from Labuan Bajo to Morotai, ultimately positioning Indonesia as a premier global sailing destination,” Ni Luh stated, as quoted by kemenpar.go.id. She further explained that the marina’s construction has been made possible through strong collaboration between the Ministry of Tourism, the Bali Provincial administration, and key stakeholders, including state-owned port operator PT Pelindo and the local community.

Bali’s Deputy Governor, I Nyoman Giri Prasta, emphasised that the marina’s presence is expected to enhance the development of high-quality and sustainable tourism in Bali, particularly in improving sea travel connectivity.

“In the future, this marina could become a hub for international economic growth. Travel to Bali will truly be accessible by land, sea, and air,” Giri Prasta remarked.

Spanning 3.3 hectares, the marina will accommodate 180 yachts, including 50 superyachts up to 90 meters in length. It will feature a Premium Yacht Club, Crew Club, MICE facilities, restaurants, offices, and retail spaces, ensuring a comprehensive experience for visitors, local media reported.

Construction has begun on the new full-service marina and, when completed, will offer docking, mooring, repair and other services, including a haul-out facility and hard standing.

“The first pontoons are expected to be installed in mid-June”, noted

Asia Pacific Superyachts Indonesia director, Captain Thomas Taatjes.

“We’re pleased to report SF Marinas is doing the concrete pontoons, and finally, Bali and Indonesia will secure a spot on the map”.

The marina is expected to partially open in late 2025, with full operations commencing in 2027.