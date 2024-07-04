Frasers Hospitality expansion shits up a notch

SINGAPORE, 5 July 2024: Frasers Hospitality, a business unit of Frasers Property, is fortifying its international expansion through collaborations with capital partners and third-party hotel operators

Over the past 18 months, in addition to its ongoing focus on opening new properties in key gateway locations, Frasers Hospitality acquired its inaugural premium rental apartment assets in Shenzhen, China, and Osaka, Japan, respectively, with joint venture partners.

A two-bedroom executive suite at Modena by Fraser Nansha Guangzhou.

In addition, as an extension of its current extended-stay portfolio offering, Frasers Hospitality is partnering with YOTEL to launch the brand’s first YOTEL property in Japan in early 2025.

The site was acquired and developed by Frasers Hospitality and is located within walking distance of Tokyo Station, in the city’s most popular dining and shopping enclave.

Frasers Hospitality opened three new properties in Bahrain, Chengdu and Shanghai in the first half of 2024. An additional nine properties are scheduled to open in the next two years across China and Vietnam.

Recent openings

Modena by Fraser Nansha Guangzhou China stands in Unipark Nansha, a lifestyle destination. Launched on 1 July 2024, the property features 150 fully furnished studios.

The 210-room Fraser Place Wujiaochang Shanghai, China, opened on 15 June 2024, located in the core area of Yangpu District’s New Jiangwan City, close to Fudan University’s New Jiangwan Campus.

Fraser Place Chengdu China opened its doors on 28 March 2024 and is located within the prestigious Chengdu Poly International Plaza. It has 238 rooms and suites.

Fraser Suites Al Liwan Bahrain opened on 18 February 2024 in the vibrant Al Hamala neighbourhood and has 63 rooms and suites.

The acquisitions add to Frasers Hospitality’s expanding portfolio in North Asia, which includes close to 3,400 units in 16 properties across China, Japan, and South Korea.

Looking Ahead

Over the next four years, Frasers Hospitality will open another 20 properties, including the nine properties scheduled to open over the next two years, as it continues to ride on the travel recovery trajectory post-pandemic.

Spanning an extensive accommodation offering across Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Frasers Hospitality strives to continue being the preferred choice for guests and travellers with innovation and personalised service offerings by anticipating customers’ evolving expectations.