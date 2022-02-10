SAS flies nonstop to Toronto

STOCKHOLM, 10 February 2022: Scandinavian will expand its services in North America by launching a new direct route to Toronto from Stockholm in June 2022, Swedavia Airports reports.

The airline will offer four weekly flights from Sweden with a brand-new Airbus 321LR aircraft operating out of its base at Stockholm Arlanda Airport to Canada’s largest city, Toronto.

The new service to Toronto will improve connectivity to North America, one of Sweden’s largest trading partners, and there’s a large exchange business and leisure traffic with Canada.

There are strong connections between Sweden and Canada. More than 200 Swedish companies have offices in Canada, where the majority are in Toronto.

The majority of the passengers between Stockholm and Toronto travel for leisure purposes, of which half visit relatives and friends, while the rest travel for business purposes. Nearly half of the travellers are Swedes, and the others mainly Canadians.

The Stockholm-Toronto route will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays and Toronto-Stockholm on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The A321LR is part of SAS’s ongoing renewal of the aircraft fleet and will reduce climate-impacting emissions compared to previous generations of similar aircraft.

Toronto will be the fifth destination in North America with nonstop service from Stockholm Arlanda. SAS already flies to Miami (MIA), New York (EWR) and Chicago (ORD).

Finnair flies directly to Miami (MIA), New York (JFK) and Los Angeles (LAX). Ahead of the summer season, Delta Airlines will resume its route to New York (JFK) and United Airlines to New York (EWR).

(Source: Swedavia Airports)