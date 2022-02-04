BW introduces Test & Go packages

BANGKOK, 4 February 2022: Best Western Hotels & Resorts welcomes international travellers back to Thailand with a special package to support Thailand’s “Test & Go” programme that opened for bookings through the Thailand Pass app earlier this week.





Under the rebooted programme, fully vaccinated visitors from any country or territory worldwide can apply for a “Thailand Pass”. They will need to book a night’s stay at a certified hotel on day one and again on day five to undergo two PCR tests. The mandatory hotel stays for testing can be in different destinations.

To celebrate this milestone, Best Western is offering packages starting from only THB4,480 per person per night at hotels in Bangkok, Pattaya or Phuket. The deal includes transfer from the airport to the hotel and RT-PCR tests provided by a hospital.