DUBAI, UAE, 14 December 2021: Emirates Skywards, the loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai, is offering five lucky members a chance to become Skywards millionaires during the Dubai Shopping Festival.

For a chance to take home one million Skywards Miles every week – shop at more than 1,300 retail stores, dine at more than 200 restaurants, enjoy unique attractions at The Dubai Mall, or spend with more than 1,300 Skywards Everyday partners – an app that lets members earn Miles on everyday spend.

To enter the weekly draw, customers will need to spend AED100 or more at The Dubai Mall or Skywards Everyday partners.* Members can also double their chances of winning by simply spending with Skywards Everyday partners at The Dubai Mall.

Every AED 100 spent will qualify as one entry into the draw. The offer is valid on all spending made between 15 December 2021 and 30 January 2022. One winner will be announced every week, starting 3 January 2022.

Emirates Skywards Credit Cardholders can also earn additional Skywards Miles with every purchase made and 1 Tier Mile for every 4 Skywards Miles earned. The offer is applicable to all participating bank partners across the UAE, Kuwait, KSA and US.* Members can also earn even more bonus Skywards Miles on tax refunds via the utu Tax-Free app.*

Visit Dubai

Dubai remains one of the most popular holiday hotspots and a dream shopping destination. From world-class shopping malls, fine dining experiences, and eclectic landmarks – the city has something for everyone. Travellers will have even more reason to visit the vibrant city this year with the mega-event, Expo 2020 Dubai, taking place until March 2022.

The Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) returns runs until 30 January 2022 with incredible deals, innovative events, world-class entertainment and life-changing prizes. As the longest-running event of its kind, DSF has grown over the last 27 years into a signature celebration for citizens, residents and visitors alike. Featuring the ultimate retail therapy from a wide range of home-grown and global brands as well as live concerts, nightly shows, outdoors markets, pop-up dining and more, this year’s DSF experience is not to be missed.

Offering more than 28 million members exclusive rewards

Emirates Skywards continues to offer its 28 million members worldwide unmatched rewards and privileges. Members can earn and spend Miles on an extensive range of rewards, including flight tickets on partner airlines, flight upgrades, hospitality at sporting and cultural events, and money-can’t-buy experiences.

The loyalty programme recently launched an online subscription platform, “Skywards+”, to offer members easy access to customized rewards. Registered members also have a chance to earn a mile a minute, for up to 5,000 Miles, during a stopover or holiday stay in Dubai – applicable on all Emirates and flydubai tickets purchased from 1 August 2021 until 31 March 2022.*

For more information, visit emirates.com/skywards

*Terms and conditions apply

* Applicable credit cards include ADIB Emirates Skywards Cards, Emirates – Citibank Credit Cards, Emirates Islamic Skywards Credit Cards, Emirates NBD Skywards Credit Cards, Emirates Skywards DIB Credit Cards and RAKBANK Emirates Skywards World Elite Mastercard, ABK Emirates Visa Cards, and Emirates Skywards MasterCard.