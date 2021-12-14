Voco survey: Quality service tops agenda

SINGAPORE, 14 December 2021: Over three-quarters of travellers view high-quality service as a key factor when booking a hotel, according to a recent survey commissioned by InterContinental Hotel & Resorts’ voco brand.

Those returning to travel are craving connection, interaction and conversations, more than compared to pre-pandemic days.

Now more than ever, nearly half of travellers want a friendly, approachable, and personalised travel experience.

Over three-quarters, (78%) of global travellers place high-quality service above all else when booking a hotel.

IHG Hotels & Resorts’ voco hotels conducted the survey to uncover what consumers returning to travel want from their hotel experience. Nine in 10 respondents ranked excellent service as most important to them when staying at a hotel.

The study shows that cleanliness and other basic needs rank highly, but people also care a great deal about how they are approached during their stay and want to ensure they feel comfortable – both physically and in themselves. Travellers are also ready to reconnect post-pandemic, with six out of 10 craving connection, interaction, and/or conversation more during their travels, compared to pre-pandemic.

As the travel landscape evolves, service is key to meeting guest expectations. 65% of travellers think hotel staff should act in a friendly manner towards guests. Half say they want to be able to talk to staff and vice versa in a warm, conversational tone, rather than overly formal or personal.

Furthermore, nearly half (48%) of travellers agree that a friendly, approachable, and personalised experience is more important than ever following the pandemic.

While travellers expect their basic hotel needs to be covered, guests also want unexpected offerings that go above and beyond. One in three (33%) wish more hotels offered late-night comfort food, 29% want enhanced bathroom amenities for more me time, and another 29% would like in-room afternoon tea or happy hour delivered directly to their room. Additionally, roughly a quarter (26%) would enjoy a personalised welcome package or the option to have breakfast in bed. Traveller’s desires also vary per location.

For instance, late-night comfort food topped the list of desired service offerings in the UAE, while travellers in the US wished they could request their favourite cocktail or dessert in advance so hosts could offer it without guests asking.

About OnePoll: OnePoll surveyed 5,000 respondents from 11 to 18 November 2021, composed of 2,000 respondents from the UK and 1,000 respondents each from the US, Australia, and the UAE.

(Source: IHG Hotels & Resorts)