SQ takes off on VTL lane to Bangkok

BANGKOK, 15 December 2021: Singapore Airlines will operate 25 weekly flights from Bangkok to Singapore after introducing the first vaccinated travel lane (VTL) flight on Tuesday.

Of the 25 weekly flights scheduled for the Bangkok-Singapore route, 14 flights will be designated vaccinated travel lane (VTL) flights, which offer quarantine-free entry into Singapore for eligible customers. The designated VTL flights are SQ705 and SQ707.

SIA will add another daily VTL flight (SQ709) from 1 January 2022. This will increase weekly VTL flights from Bangkok to Singapore to 21. The weekly total (VTL and non-VTL flights) will reach 32.

Under the VTL, vaccinated travellers who meet all applicable eligibility criteria can enjoy quarantine-free access to Singapore.

Complimentary Rebooking

SIA offers complimentary rebooking for all tickets issued up to 31 March 2022. Customers can make unlimited changes to their booking without a fee on or before 31 March 2022 and one additional change after 31 March 2022.