SARAWAK, 28 December 2021: Visitors to Sarawak will be in for a treat with the recent announcement by the Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) on its upcoming plans, with responsible tourism being the foundation of tourism activities next year.

Among the upcoming activities, the line-up for next year includes the expansion of the homegrown Sia Sitok Sarawak Brand by STB with more interesting travel packages added for visitors to have a 360-degree experience of Sarawak’s Culture, Adventure, Nature, Food and Festival (CANFF) elements.

In addition to that, with more new Sarawak products to be revealed soon, STB announced that there would be nine Sarawak Product Experience (SPE) excursions to discover the opening of new places to the visitors.

Sarawak Tourism Board chief executive officer Puan Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor said: “In 2022, we will continue our efforts to promote key campaigns such as the Sarawak-Malaysia My Second Home programme, various airline collaboration packages as well as our initiatives in responsible tourism and eco-tourism, so, stay tuned to a fruitful 2022.”

“We will also continue to work closely with Divisional Tourism Task Group (DTTG), local communities and homestays for our outreach programmes to empower them and extend their skillsets by organising more workshops,” she added.

Recently, Sarawak Tourism Board engaged and celebrated with 300 media representatives through its Media Appreciation nights throughout Kuching, Sibu and Miri.

The Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture of Sarawak, Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah led the media events with Chairman of Sarawak Tourism Board, YB Dennis Ngau, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture of Sarawak, Hii Chang Kee and Deputy Chairman along with Puan Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor, Chief Executive Officer of STB and their Board of Directors.

