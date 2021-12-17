PATA’s 2022 summit heads to the UAE

BANGKOK, 17 December 2021: The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) will host the next PATA Annual Summit, 22 to 25 March 2022, in Ras Al Khaimah, the northernmost Emirate in the United Arab Emirates.

It will mark the return to an entirely in-person format following two years of virtual or hybrid events and will be the first time the annual summit will travel to West Asia.

Summit host Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) is underwriting the four-day event that will highlight a global forum on sustainable growth and provide direction on creating value and quality in tourism today.

The association’s executive board and the annual general meeting will convene on the sidelines of the four-day summit hosted in various locations across the Emirate, including the Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah, The Ritz-Carlton Al Wadi Desert and Al Hamra International Exhibition & Conference Centre.

Exploring the theme ‘Reconnecting the World’, the programme will provide a platform for PATA’s public and private sector members and partners to convene on critical industry topics, including destination recovery strategies, sustainability and resilience, human capital development and innovation.

PATA delegates will also visit Expo 2020 to gain insights on the sustainability, innovation and design best practices worldwide, including PATA Destination Members’ pavilions.

“We are honoured to be working with Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority in bringing together our industry network to discuss opportunities and best practices to enable recovery and sustainable growth,” said PATA CEO Liz Ortiguera. “Next year’s event programme, under the theme ‘Reconnecting the World’, will take on a format that is more experiential, will maximize in-person connections and engage an appreciation for this beautiful destination plus the unique opportunity to experience Expo 2020.”

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority CEO Raki Phillips added: “We look forward to productive talks and insights from industry leaders on critical topics shaping the industry today. Being selected as the host destination is a testament to our destination recovery and resilience, sustainable initiatives and experience in hosting world-class events.”