Hilton Garden debuts in Thailand

SINGAPORE, 20 December 2021: Hilton and GCP Hospitality announced at the weekend the opening of Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao, marking the debut of the Hilton Garden Inn brand in Thailand.

Developed and managed by GCP Hospitality, the 177-room hotel is located in the island’s Bang Tao Beach area, a 30-minute drive from Phuket International Airport.

“Being one of the strongest focused service brands in the market, Hilton Garden Inn is rapidly growing throughout the Asia Pacific with almost 50 operating hotels and 110 properties in the pipeline,” said Hilton vice president service and all suites brands Asia Pacific, Jenny Milos.

Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao is part of Hilton Honors, the guest loyalty programme for Hilton’s 18 brands comprising more than 6,700 properties in 122 countries. To celebrate the launch of Hilton Garden Inn in Phuket, Hilton Honors members will earn 1,000 points per night when booking directly with Hilton under certain room rates, which start from THB1,350++.