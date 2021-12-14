Dusit to project wildlife

BANGKOK, 14 December 2021: Dusit International has partnered with World Animal Protection, one of the world’s leading non-profit animal welfare organisations, to create new guidelines and policies that will help to limit the impact of Dusit’s operations on natural habitats.

Seen at the signing ceremony (from left):

Siradej Donavanik, Vice President of Operations, Dusit International;

Suphajee Suthumpun, Group Chief Executive Officer, Dusit International:

Roatchana Sungthong, Country Director, World Animal Protection;

Chatnarong Muangwong, Campaign Manager, World Animal Protection.

By offering eco-friendly, community-based activities like trips to elephant conservation centres and mindful trekking amongst nature, Dusit hopes to offer guests authentic, localised experiences while empowering employees and customers to be wildlife-friendly travellers and advocates.