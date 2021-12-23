SINGAPORE, 23 December 2021: Princess Cruises achieved a major milestone in preparation for the debut of its newest ship – Discovery Princess – with the completion of sea trials.

Discovery Princess set out to sea from the construction dock at Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy. She was put through a series of paces to test the steering, navigation equipment and propulsion. After a successful five days of trials, Discovery Princess is now back in the shipyard for further exterior and interior finishing to prepare for her maiden, seven-day Mexican Riviera cruise sailing roundtrip from the Port of Los Angeles on 27 March 2022.

The 3,660-guest Discovery Princess is the sixth and final Royal-Class newbuild and shares all of the spectacular style and luxury of her sister ships – Enchanted Princess, Sky Princess, Majestic Princess, Regal Princess and Royal Princess. Enchanted Princess had also just begun its inaugural season on 10 November, with various 10-day Southern Caribbean itineraries, sailing roundtrip from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, USA.

With an array of innovative new experiences, guests will enjoy 270-degree sweeping views from the largest balconies at sea in the Sky Suites, unwind in ultimate comfort at The Sanctuary and indulge the senses with world-class dining options. Plus, Princess live entertainment presents mesmerizing new Broadway-style production shows that can only be seen in the state-of-the-art Princess Theater.

In addition, Discovery Princess is the newest ship to join the fleet offering Princess Medallion Class Vacations which begins with the Medallion, a quarter-sized, wearable device that enables everything from expedited contactless boarding to locating loved ones anywhere on the ship, as well as enhanced service like having whatever guests need, delivered directly to them, wherever they are on the ship. In addition, guests can share their favourite cruise moments using MedallionNet, the best WiFi at sea, as well as stay connected with friends and family back home, work remotely anywhere on the ship, quickly post content and stream favourite movies and shows.

Discovery Princess will sail on a series of Mexican Riviera and California Coast voyages from 27 March – 24 April 2022 before heading up the Pacific coast to begin a season of seven-day Alaska cruises from Seattle.More information about Discovery Princess can be found at https://www.princess.com/ships-and-experience/ships/xp-discovery-princess/