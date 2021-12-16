BIG Rewards renamed returns home

KUALA LUMPUR, 16 December 2021: Loyalty programme BIG Rewards returned home on Wednesday to the AirAsia Super App family and is now known as AirAsia rewards.

The move merges all features from the previous BIG Rewards app to be available within the AirAsia Super App. Users can enjoy a more seamless app experience as they no longer need to have two separate apps for earning and spending their reward points on the AirAsia Super App.

(Left) Ong Wai Fong, Chief Loyalty Officer and Amanda Woo, CEO of AirAsia Super App with Biggie at the announcement of AirAsia rewards integration into AirAsia Super App event in Kuala Lumpur.

With the new integration, users can benefit from an integrated rewards programme that further strengthens the AirAsia Super App platform. All user details and remaining points will be merged into the Super App and be renamed as AirAsia points, and the premier loyalty rewards points will now be the digital loyalty currency that can be used throughout the entire Super App ecosystem.

To celebrate the integration, 16 to 20 December 2021, AirAsia rewards is giving app users up to 20X AirAsia points for every purchase they make on the AirAsia Super App. App users who book or purchase flights, hotels, SNAP, food, grocery and duty-free items using their AirAsia points will be able to enjoy a special redemption promotion of 50 points to RM1 (normal rate is 125 points to MYR1) during the promo period as well.