Best Western offers double points

BANGKOK, 7 December 2021: Best Western Hotels & Resorts is celebrating the restart of international travel by giving loyal guests a Double Points promotion.

Available for stays through to 6 February 2022, the offer guarantees double Best Western Rewards points on every stay, with no limit. Based on the standard 10 points for every dollar spent, every member will now earn 20 points per dollar spent on their hotel room, minus any taxes and fees. This comes on top of the recent extension of members’ elite status and benefits.









In addition to earning double points, Best Western Rewards is offering up to 50% off points required for a free night through to 6 February. Members can redeem points for a free night at a deeply discounted rate of 10,000, 20,000 or 40,000 points, depending on the hotel and the night.

All Best Western Rewards members, whether long-standing or newly-enrolled, can take advantage of the Double Points promotion for their next stay in Asia – and many other regions around the world, including the USA, Canada, the Caribbean and Scandinavia. This offer is also valid for qualifying stays at all SureStay® Hotel Group properties and participating hotels and resorts under the WorldHotelsTM Collection.