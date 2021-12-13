ARTOTEL expands hotel portfolio

JAKARTA, 13 December 2021: ARTOTEL Group, a boutique hospitality and lifestyle group based in Indonesia, has acquired Dafam Hotel Management.

This means that all the 24 Dafam Hotels now are part of the ARTOTEL Group’s portfolio. Since the beginning of the year, the group has acquired the management of 11 properties under Kyriad Hotel Indonesia, a license holder of Kyriad Hotel Brand, one of the brands owned by France-based Louvre Hotels Group.

As of the end of 2021, ARTOTEL Group has strengthened its position to manage 50 hotels, including 15 hotels the group itself built and opened since it established its first hotel in 2012.

The group has also built a strategic alliance with Far East Hospitality (FEH), Singapore’s leading hospitality provider. Under the terms of this partnership, which was established in April earlier this year, the two parties have collaborated across operations, cross-branding exposure, and training to strengthen their respective businesses across markets. As a dynamic hospitality group, FEH operates a combined portfolio of more than 16,500 rooms under its management across 100 hotels and serviced residences in eight countries. This partnership allows ARTOTEL Group to work with FEH to scale up its presence at a more widespread regional level, not only in Southeast Asia but also in the Asia Pacific.