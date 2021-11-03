WTM: Travel recovery starts in 2022

LONDON, 3 November 2021: Four-out-of-10 senior travel professionals think 2022 booking volumes across the industry will match or exceed 2019’s levels, reveals research released on the opening day of WTM London.

Almost 700 senior professionals worldwide contributed to the WTM Industry Report and revealed an upbeat outlook for 2022 in terms of not only the wider industry but also their own business.

When asked, 26% are confident that industry bookings for 2022 will be comparable with 2019, with 14% expecting 2022 to outperform the normal last year before the outbreak of Covid-19 at the start of 2020.

When asked about their own business performance, professionals were equally optimistic, with 28% expecting bookings to match 2019, with 16% anticipating an increase.

However, not everyone is expecting a recovery in 2022. Almost half the sample (48%) think the industry will fall short of 2019, with 11% unsure. And for some individual businesses, 2022 will be a struggle, with 42% admitting that bookings are unlikely to match 2019. A further 14% are not sure how 2022 will pan out.

(Source: WTM)