Vietjet strengthens links with Safran

HANOI, 9 November 2021: Vietjet and Safran, an international France-based aviation group, have signed a partnership agreement during the recent visit of Vietnam’s high-ranking government delegation to France.

The agreement is an extension of the two parties’ existing USD10-billion cooperation.

The event was witnessed by Vietnam’s Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, French Prime Minister Jean Castex and high-ranking dignitaries of the two countries.

Building on both sides’ existing cooperation in aircraft engine and engine services through CFM International worth approximately UD$10 billion, Vietjet and Safran will extend their cooperation to cover more aircraft engine deals and a variety of other aspects such as aircraft seats and interiors supply.

In addition, Safran will provide Vietjet with training programmes, including management and technical training.

Safran is an international high-technology group operating in the aviation (propulsion, equipment, and interiors), defence and space markets. Safran has a global presence, with 76,000 employees and sales of EUR16.5 billion.

As Vietnam’s largest airline based on passengers transported domestically, Vietjet currently operates a fleet of 90 aircraft.