Vietjet resumes cross-country flights

BANGKOK, 8 November 2021: Celebrating Thai Vietjet has resumed its cross-country routes Phuket – Chiang Rai and Hat Yai – Chiang Rai, after several months of suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic and provincial lockdowns.

To mark the resumption of the cross-regional services, the airline hosted a special onboard activity to surprise the passengers on flight VZ400 from Phuket International Airport to Mae Fah Luang – Chiang Rai International Airport, and flight VZ408 from Hat Yai International Airport to Mae Fah Luang – Chiang Rai International Airport.





On the first flights, 4 November, passengers had the chance to win a lucky draw for complimentary round-trip fares. As of this week, both cross-country services (Phuket – Chiang Rai and Hat Yai – Chiang Rai) will fly three times weekly every Wednesday, Friday, Sunday, with the following schedule:

No. Origin Destination Departure Arrival Duration VZ400 Phuket Chiang Rai 08:15 10:25 2 Hrs. 10 Min. VZ401 Chiang Rai Phuket 10:55 13:05 2 Hrs. 10 Min. VZ408 Hat Yai Chiang Rai 08:50 11:05 2 Hrs. 15 Min. VZ409 Chiang Rai Hat Yai 11:35 13:50 2 Hrs. 15 Min.

The airline also launched its deluxe service fares from just THB1,555 for international flights (excluding taxes and fees). The deluxe service includes 20 kg of checked baggage, free seat selection, priority check-in and flexibility with flight changing for unlimited times without fee.