Tripseed plants roots in Thailand

BANGKOK, 12 November 2021: Tripseed, a new destination operator and distributor, is initiating a campaign that offers growth solutions for small to medium-sized travel agents, retailers and tour operators.

To mark the company’s launch and the reopening of Thailand’s borders for international travel, Tripseed rolled out an 11.11 discount offer on Thursday for agents in all source markets, while especially targeting the UK, Germany and the US.





To tap the 11% discount, potential partners need to subscribe to Tripseed’s newsletter and connect using either LinkedIn or Facebook. They will be eligible for 11% off on their first three confirmed bookings made from 11 November 2021 to 30 January 2022.

Established earlier this year, Tripseed is led by four travel industry veterans who claim to bring to the table two decades of combined experience managing various aspects of destination management.

Tripseed leaders

Suphawadi Cluckie (June), a German language specialist who previously oversaw the German inbound market for one of Asia’s largest DMCs.

Narissara Wongmahawan (Nat), a ground operations expert who managed all northern Thailand operations for a key industry player.

Richard Ludwig, previously global product director for two of Asia’s largest DMCs.

Ewan Cluckie, a chartered marketer and previously a global director of marketing, overseeing marketing specialists around the world from New Zealand to Mexico.

“We’re trying to level the playing field for smaller travel sellers,” said Ewan Cluckie, the founder of Tripseed. “They are trying to carve out their space and stay competitive in a market dominated by the big players. We offer them an opportunity to do that, whether it’s through our marketing studio or our creation of customised growth plans for each of our partners.’

In response to Thailand reopening its borders to international travellers on 1 November, Tripseed says it is raising its game to go beyond what existing destination management services offer to provide a wider breadth of support to partners and suppliers alike.

One of the added-value services supports both agents and suppliers with dedicated account managers to ensure equal access to highly personalised service for agents and operators of all sizes. An in-house marketing agency, Tripseed Studio, serves to support both agents and suppliers as recovery from the global pandemic ramps up.

Tripseed is operating on the ground in Thailand, and the immediate focus is on partnering with agents and operators in the UK, Germany and the US.

Tripseed is a destination operator and distributor founded in 2021 by four veterans of destination management in Asia. For more information, visit https://www.tripseed.com