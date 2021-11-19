Trip.com reels in Wyndham deal

SHANGHAI, 19 November 2021: Trip.com Group has signed a strategic global agreement with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, an international hotel franchising company.

The agreement means Trip.com Group users can discover over 9,000 global hotels by Wyndham, across 22 brands from luxury to economy.

This includes over 1,600 hotels in the Asia Pacific region, where Wyndham Hotels & Resorts commands a leading presence, with hotels located in popular travel destinations like Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand.

This strategic agreement builds upon Trip.com Group and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ long-standing relationship through corporate travel partnerships as well as a host of successful distribution campaigns.

Marketing activities will also be made available on Trip.com Group’s new travel marketing Star Hub that will enable hotels to use its channel traffic management toolkit to drive traffic to their products and content offerings.

Trip.com Group chief executive officer of accommodation business Ray Chen said: “This agreement will enrich our accommodation inventory for travellers and ensure that we remain their go-to travel companion as regional and global travel recovers. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an extensive portfolio of hotels in key destinations that overlap with Trip.com Group’s key markets in the Asia Pacific and beyond.”