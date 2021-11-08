Traveloka boosts Thai bookings

BANGKOK, 8 November 2021: Traveloka, Southeast Asia’s travel booking platform, launched ‘EPIC Sale 2021’ at the weekend, offering holiday bargains for sale until 11 November.

Special deals discount prices by as much as 80% on transportation, accommodation and the company’s so-called “Xperience” products

More than 1,800 Traveloka’s partners are participating in the signature campaign.

Traveloka Thailand country manager, Panicha Thananaken commented: “As a travel and lifestyle super app, we are shifting the industry landscape in order to provide relevant products and initiatives, not only for our customers but also for partners and other stakeholders.

“EPIC Sale is one of the manifestations of our commitment to cater to the customers’ needs while at the same time supporting the government in reviving the local tourism industry that is heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Based on recent consumer insights, Traveloka points out that more Thais believe the situation in Thailand is improving since the lockdown in July 2021, while fears of contracting Covid-19 have decreased.

Traveloka Thailand first introduced the EPIC Sale in 2019 when it increased traffic 40 times, while sales increased by 10 times with a 30% surge in users.