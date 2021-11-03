Swiss-Belcourt arrives in Indonesia

JAKARTA, 3 November 2021: Swiss-Belhotel International has launched its first Swiss-Belcourt brand in Indonesia with the Swiss-Belcourt Kupang, East Nusa Tenggara takeover last week.

The rebranded seaside three-star hotel overlooks Kupang bay and is just a short distance away from the local business districts and tourism sites.





Swiss-Belcourt Kupang offers comfortable, elegant, captivating, and relaxing accommodations with the international standard of service for both leisure and business travellers.

Swiss-Belhotel International senior vice president of operations and development for Indonesia Emmanuel Guillard said: “We are excited to open our first Swiss-Belcourt brand in Indonesia. This new takeover represents our growing existence in East Nusa Tenggara…Swiss-Belhotel International has built a strong presence in Indonesia and remains firmly committed to expanding our Indonesian portfolio.”

The value for money Swiss-Belcourt Kupang features 98 rooms across three categories: deluxe rooms with city or sea views and spacious suite rooms.