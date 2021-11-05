MADRID, 5 November 2021: The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has named Spain the ‘Safest Destination in all Europe.
Taking the Covid-19 pandemic into account, ECDC has released figures that show most of the regions in Spain are safe.
The following regions have been tagged as “Green” in Spain:
- Galicia
- Asturias
- Cantabria
- Basque Country
- La Rioja
- Castile and Leon
- Extremadura
- Andalusia
Other regions in Spain are tagged “Orange” for now and are still considered safe for travel as the number of infections remains very low.
Since 7 June, Spain has already welcomed vaccinated tourists regardless of the country of origin. The improvement of the epidemiological situation in Spain and the developing progress in the vaccination roll-out made it possible to ease the measures for entry into Spain for tourists while still maintaining a good job in containing the Covid-19 situation with its safety measures and regulations.
For the most updated travel safe information on visiting Spain, please visit: https://travelsafe.spain.info/en/
**Spain ́s list of high-risk countries /areas, as well as the criteria used to define them, are reviewed every seven days. Updates in this list will be posted here.