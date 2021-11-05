MADRID, 5 November 2021: The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has named Spain the ‘Safest Destination in all Europe.

Taking the Covid-19 pandemic into account, ECDC has released figures that show most of the regions in Spain are safe.

The following regions have been tagged as “Green” in Spain:

Galicia

Asturias

Cantabria

Basque Country

La Rioja

Castile and Leon

Extremadura

Andalusia

Other regions in Spain are tagged “Orange” for now and are still considered safe for travel as the number of infections remains very low.

Since 7 June, Spain has already welcomed vaccinated tourists regardless of the country of origin. The improvement of the epidemiological situation in Spain and the developing progress in the vaccination roll-out made it possible to ease the measures for entry into Spain for tourists while still maintaining a good job in containing the Covid-19 situation with its safety measures and regulations.

For the most updated travel safe information on visiting Spain, please visit: https://travelsafe.spain.info/en/

**Spain ́s list of high-risk countries /areas, as well as the criteria used to define them, are reviewed every seven days. Updates in this list will be posted here.