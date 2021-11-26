Scoot reinstates routes to India

SINGAPORE, 26 November 2021: Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines, will resume passenger services between Singapore and India effective 29 November.

The two countries successfully negotiated an air travel bubble arrangement that opened the door for airlines to resume flights between gateway cities in India and Singapore.

Scoot will resume its Singapore-Hyderabad service with four weekly flights effective operated by an A320 aircraft. Following that relaunch, Scoot announced this week it will resume its Singapore-Tiruchirappalli service with three-weekly flights effective 2 December 2021. Flights increase to five weekly from 2 January 2022.

Starting January 2022, Scoot will also resume its Singapore-Amritsar service with five weekly flights operated by Scoot’s Boeing 787 Dreamliners in an economy and ScootPlus seating configuration.

All the flights are subject to regulatory approvals and will be operated as non-Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) flights. Customers on these flights must meet entry requirements in Singapore and will be subject to prevailing health control measures, including a seven-day quarantine in Singapore. All customers flying to India from Singapore must also ensure that they meet the prevailing entry requirements.

Pre-Covid, Scoot operated six routes to India — Amritsar, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Tiruchirappalli, Trivandrum, and Visakhapatnam.

Plans are unfolding to kick-start flights to the remaining four safe destinations as Singapore and India gradually reopen to international air travel. Initially, the flights will cater to travellers reuniting relatives and essential business travel after 20 months of lockdowns and travel restrictions. Leisure travel will depend on tour operators in both countries working on “new normal” package tours that include Covid-19 test fees if required and appropriate insurance cover.