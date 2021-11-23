Scoot adds flights to Malaysia

SINGAPORE, 23 November 2021: Scoot joins other Singapore and Kuala Lumpur-based airlines flying the Vaccinated Travel Lane by announcing a four-times-weekly service starting 29 November.

Scoot’s designated VTL flights, TR472/TR473 between Singapore, Changi Airport and KL, KLIA2, will be operated by Scoot’s Boeing 787 Dreamliners, promising the added widebody comfort in both economy and ScootPlus cabins.

Scoot will also be operating seven non-designated VTL flights between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur on Scoot’s Airbus A320 aircraft to provide for transit passengers connecting to and from Scoot’s network via Singapore.

In addition, Scoot is planning to resume flights to Langkawi from 3 December as part of the island’s air travel bubble arrangement, providing quarantine-free travel to foreign visitors, subject to each country’s requirements.

From early December, the airline will increase flights to Ipoh from the current five-times weekly to daily and add a third frequency to Kuching, subject to regulatory approvals. Scoot currently also operates daily services between Singapore and Penang.

The commencement of VTL flights between Singapore and KL adds to Scoot’s existing VTL routes between Singapore and Australia, Berlin, South Korea, and effective 6 December 2021, Jeddah.

Travellers should always check prevailing eligibility and entry requirements to Singapore and Malaysia before booking VTL flights.