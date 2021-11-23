KUCHING, 23 November 2021: The world is reopening, and adventurous souls of all kinds are once again raring to explore Malaysia’s natural beauty and cultural diversity.

With its diverse ethnic groups, ancient rainforests and vibrant wildlife, Sarawak delivered holiday bargains during the MATTA fair that convened at the World Trade Centre (WTC) Kuala Lumpur 20 to 21 November 2021.

Sarawak Tourism Board teamed up with eight travel content partners to showcase more than 50 affordable holiday offers as the Malaysian state prepares to reopen in the near future to international travellers.

Sarawak Tourism Board chief executive officer Puan Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor said: “Sarawak’s intoxicating blend of culture, wildlife, cuisine and history, means that it is worlds apart from other destinations in Malaysia. Whether it is experiencing the unique culture of Sarawak’s many indigenous communities, walking through wildlife-packed national parks or exploring gigantic caves in the UNESCO World Heritage of Gunung Mulu National Park, our state offers experiences like no other.”

STB had eight booths featuring travel agencies. Namely Borneo Adventure, Brighton Travel & Tour, CPH Travel Services, Cat City Holidays Sdn Bhd, Great Leap Tours Sdn Bhd and Transworld Travel.

The Waterfront Hotel was the only hotel representative present.

“This fair also offers us the opportunity to revive Sarawak’s brand and for our industry members to reconnect with their network in West Malaysia. Our participation in this fair is also part of our continued strategy to encourage holidaymakers from West Malaysia to travel to Sarawak,” Puan Sharzede added.

The ongoing “Jom Ke Sarawak” interstate campaign by Sarawak Tourism Board (STB), in collaboration with Sarawak Tourism Federation (STF), Association of Sarawak Inbound Agencies (ASIA) and Shopee Malaysia, offers 16 tour packages as low as MYR176 for a three-day, two-night stay for a minimum of two guests per package to many attractive destinations in Kuching, Miri and Sibu.

Bookings are open until 5 December 2021 through Shopee Malaysia’s platform, with the travel period running until 15 December.

For more information visit

https://shopee.com.my/m/sarawak-tourism